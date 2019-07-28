Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHEN. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $41.30. 259,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

