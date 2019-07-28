Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Short Interest Update

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,747,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 4,328,500 shares. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 258,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,773. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan bought 8,888,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at $34,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,287,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,504,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

