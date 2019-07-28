Semux Price Tops $0.14 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. Semux has a market cap of $1.60 million and $26.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,231,724 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

