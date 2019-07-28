Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) & Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Critical Review

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Vaso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Semler Scientific and Vaso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 25.90% 191.41% 84.63% Vaso -6.27% -82.38% -9.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Semler Scientific and Vaso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semler Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.38%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Vaso.

Risk and Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaso has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Vaso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $21.49 million 15.63 $5.01 million $0.66 78.79 Vaso $73.98 million 0.05 -$3.73 million N/A N/A

Semler Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vaso.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Vaso on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service and training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

