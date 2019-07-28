Searle & CO. Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $624,075,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ET opened at $14.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.
Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
