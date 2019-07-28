Searle & CO. Purchases New Shares in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $928,701,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $660,951,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $624,075,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ET opened at $14.72 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $1,047,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

