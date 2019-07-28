Searle & CO. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

Honeywell International stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

