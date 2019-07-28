Searle & CO. Acquires New Stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Searle & CO. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 153.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 72,676 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $436.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 182.88% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 257.89%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

