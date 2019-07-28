Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SCBH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The company has a market capitalization of $188.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile
