Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SCBH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The company has a market capitalization of $188.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. Seacoast Commerce Banc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Seacoast Commerce Banc Company Profile

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

