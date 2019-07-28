Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.19, a PEG ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 2.27. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.