Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 20.5% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $44,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX opened at $72.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.