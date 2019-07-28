Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TheStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company had a trading volume of 244,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $723.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.64. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.