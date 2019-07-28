Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 6,731,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029,118. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.



Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

