SaluS (SLS) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. SaluS has a market cap of $12.59 million and $4,550.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $12.43 or 0.00130251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00038339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005465 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000629 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000419 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

