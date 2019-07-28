salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura lowered their target price on Capri from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

CRM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,089. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.95.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $101,184.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,884.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,655,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,055 shares of company stock valued at $54,950,733. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $26,017,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.