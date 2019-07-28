Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SALM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. 48,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

SALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on Salem Media Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Salem Media Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.25.

In other news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,881 shares of company stock valued at $104,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

