Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Safehold had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

SAFE opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67. Safehold has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $275,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 277,837 shares of company stock worth $8,183,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

