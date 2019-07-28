Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 785,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 514,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 402,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,580 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

SFE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.80. 83,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.88. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

