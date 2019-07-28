Safe Haven Market Capitalization Hits $2.67 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $173,163.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.17 or 0.02260557 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000308 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

