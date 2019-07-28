Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 67.41% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $269,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,191,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 386,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 133,251 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,401,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,974,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,647,000 after buying an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 369,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

