RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,572,700 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 18,005,300 shares. Approximately 35.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPC by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $5,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter worth $3,321,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in RPC by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 968,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 279,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RPC by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 154,467 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPC alerts:

Shares of RES traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,083. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

RES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.