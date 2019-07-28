Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.55-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.64. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $4.35-4.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $529,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,834 shares of company stock worth $3,075,902 in the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.