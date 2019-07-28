Round Table Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pareteum in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,248.39.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,934.42, for a total transaction of $4,836,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $30.77 on Friday, hitting $1,943.05. 4,919,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,928.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $956.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.