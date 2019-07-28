Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ROSYY stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Rostelecom OJSC has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

