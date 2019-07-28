Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $7,527,020.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,922 shares in the company, valued at $46,994,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.