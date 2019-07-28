Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.30.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.16. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$64.25 and a 12 month high of C$73.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

