Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY19 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,705. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $141.46 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $47,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 613 shares of company stock valued at $99,284 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.