Rock Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, Rock has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Rock has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rock token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00293092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.01568912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00119593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.