Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.90 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

