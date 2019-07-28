RevolutionVR Achieves Market Cap of $1.84 Million (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, RevolutionVR has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $1,424.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionVR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00937399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000381 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About RevolutionVR

RVR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official message board for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live/blog . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

