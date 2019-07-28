Reviewing Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melrose Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Melrose Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $59.64 million 2.82 $8.37 million $1.22 12.83 Melrose Bancorp $11.56 million 3.72 $1.77 million N/A N/A

Mackinac Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Melrose Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Melrose Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 15.40% 8.08% 0.95% Melrose Bancorp 13.44% 3.63% 0.50%

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Melrose Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mackinac Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Melrose Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mackinac Financial and Melrose Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Melrose Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mackinac Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.41%. Given Mackinac Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mackinac Financial is more favorable than Melrose Bancorp.

Summary

Mackinac Financial beats Melrose Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides online and mobile banking services; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It serves individuals, families, and businesses through a full-service banking office in Melrose, Massachusetts. Melrose Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Melrose, Massachusetts.

