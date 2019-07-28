Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) & Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Intrexon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Intrexon 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 315.69%. Intrexon has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.80%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Intrexon.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Intrexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -117.06% -94.17% Intrexon -363.14% -26.52% -15.07%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrexon has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Intrexon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$17.45 million ($0.39) -6.54 Intrexon $160.57 million 7.66 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -5.58

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrexon. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrexon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Intrexon shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Intrexon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Intrexon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis. It is also developing ANAVEX 3-71 to treat Alzheimer's disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.