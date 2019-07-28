Reserve Rights Price Down 10.2% This Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and $2.81 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00291174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.01553126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,947,045,188 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

