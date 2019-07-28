Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viewray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $478.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 2,500 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,694.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $197,024.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $675,434. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after buying an additional 93,927 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

