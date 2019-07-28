Ren (REN) Achieves Market Cap of $95.54 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Huobi Global and UEX. Ren has a market capitalization of $95.54 million and $9.67 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.11 or 0.06024600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001324 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,964,931 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kyber Network, Tidex, UEX, IDEX, Binance, DDEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

