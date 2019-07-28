Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $26.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of RBNC opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

