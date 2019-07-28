Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. 802,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,926. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In other news, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $2,295,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,853.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,455. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

