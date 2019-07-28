REBL Trading Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. REBL has a market cap of $232,525.00 and $51.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REBL token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, REBL has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00290764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.01552690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00120007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023515 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000596 BTC.

REBL Profile

REBL launched on November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. REBL’s official website is www.rebellious.io . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

REBL Token Trading

REBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.