RealChain Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, RealChain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One RealChain token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. RealChain has a market cap of $258,128.00 and $87,572.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.76 or 0.05995373 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048152 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000173 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,359,531 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.