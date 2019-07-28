RDL Financial Inc. Sells 9,949 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

RDL Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RDL Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

VPL opened at $66.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.91. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

