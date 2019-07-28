RDL Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

RDL Financial Inc. cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.1% of RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $196.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $197.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,147 shares of company stock worth $9,464,808. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

