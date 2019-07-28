RDL Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

RDL Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $138.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $181.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $148.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

