RDL Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

RDL Financial Inc. reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. RDL Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 64.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Lear by 117.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 10,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 31.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.