Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.8-29.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.87 billion.Raytheon also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.50-11.70 EPS.

Shares of RTN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.64. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.