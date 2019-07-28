Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$124.82.

CNR stock opened at C$125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$96.46 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$122.08.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.46%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.58, for a total value of C$123,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,963,315.46. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.17, for a total value of C$372,208.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,747.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,926 shares of company stock worth $2,063,137.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

