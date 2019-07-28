Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,009,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.