R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of R C M Technologies worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

