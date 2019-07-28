QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Hits $6.98 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. QunQun has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $705,819.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.04 or 0.06030379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,212,310 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.