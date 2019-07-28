Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,849,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 3,271,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 913,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.06. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson began coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

