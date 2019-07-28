QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,429,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 23,279,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cfra set a $80.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.22. 8,262,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,942. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $546,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,156,306 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,147,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,806,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,379,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $534,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,770,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $272,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,598 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,221,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

