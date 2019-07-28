Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.28 Million

Brokerages expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to announce sales of $740.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.20 million. Qorvo reported sales of $692.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $680.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.59 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.92. 859,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,122. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.69. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $86.50.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 25,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,873,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $135,051.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,916,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,944,000 after acquiring an additional 238,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,110,000 after acquiring an additional 213,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $91,781,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,523,000 after acquiring an additional 175,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

